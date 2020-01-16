Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 51.8% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KHC stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. 3,924,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,379. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $48.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.85.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

