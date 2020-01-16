Alpine Global Management LLC Invests $1.92 Million in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Cfra cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $90.00 target price on Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.53. 7,222,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,289,067. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.79. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

