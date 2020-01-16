Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $6 Million Investment in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 209,247 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $6,001,000. American Airlines Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 113.2% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 141.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,194 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,437,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,833. American Airlines Group Inc has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 1,294.15%. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.