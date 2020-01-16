Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,122,000. Textron comprises approximately 0.9% of Alpine Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 18,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Textron by 2.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 18.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 4.4% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textron by 23.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

TXT traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.00. 1,835,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,440,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.15. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $42.30 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Textron from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Textron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

