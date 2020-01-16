Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 35,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,372,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,735,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $366,266,000 after buying an additional 10,433,413 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $138,005,000 after buying an additional 31,404 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 16.4% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,976,406 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $122,628,000 after buying an additional 419,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $87,424,000 after buying an additional 590,854 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.36.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $330,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,993 shares of company stock worth $2,211,668. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,893,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,243. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.