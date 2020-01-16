Alpine Global Management LLC Takes $2.31 Million Position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 138,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,261,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INXN shares. ValuEngine cut InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

INXN traded up $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $88.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,103. InterXion Holding NV has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.46 and a 200-day moving average of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.89.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Profile

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

