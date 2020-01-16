Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALPN. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.56.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 6,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.86. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.24.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

