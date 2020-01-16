Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALPN. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.56.
Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.01. 6,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.86. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $8.24.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.
