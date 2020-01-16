alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.06 ($19.84).

AOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

AOX stock traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €17.07 ($19.85). 405,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.53. alstria office REIT has a 52 week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52 week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €15.78.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

