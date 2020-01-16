Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 812,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,302 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $40,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 584.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after buying an additional 2,010,023 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 1,497,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after buying an additional 1,026,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $51.25 on Thursday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.91.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

