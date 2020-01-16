Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $83.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Amdocs traded as high as $73.93 and last traded at $73.68, with a volume of 53163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.97.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOX. BidaskClub downgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amdocs from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amdocs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Robecosam AG raised its holdings in Amdocs by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Amdocs by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Amdocs Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.