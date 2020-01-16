American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,437,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,726,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James F. Albaugh bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,618.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 219,150 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 148,308 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the airline’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth about $1,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

