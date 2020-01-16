American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Cowen set a $36.00 target price on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.85.

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. 1,789,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,512,223. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $314,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,618.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAL. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,090 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

