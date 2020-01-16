American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Up 0.2%

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $46.46, 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.0599 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57,661 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 296.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 33,533 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,479 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $725,000.

