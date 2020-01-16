Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.70 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In related news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

