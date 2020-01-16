Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Amgen were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $241.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.32 and a 200-day moving average of $208.80. The stock has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.69 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.39.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

