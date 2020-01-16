Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,753,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,244,470,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after buying an additional 4,598,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,383,000 after buying an additional 239,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,399,000 after buying an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $241.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $142.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.80.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.39.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

