Amoveo (VEO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.00

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, Amoveo has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Amoveo coin can now be purchased for $45.81 or 0.00523722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Amoveo has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.65 or 0.05998032 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027386 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035447 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00128437 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001152 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

