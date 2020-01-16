Ampleforth (AMPL) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $164,336.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00011288 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037150 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.42 or 0.06027294 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027497 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035555 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,663,955 tokens. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

