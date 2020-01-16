Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 335.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,540. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit