Analysts Anticipate Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA) to announce ($0.61) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings. Arcadia Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 335.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.66) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arcadia Biosciences.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,938.76% and a negative return on equity of 198.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RKDA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,540. Arcadia Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.