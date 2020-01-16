Analysts Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $120.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.30 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $176,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,162.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total value of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,494 shares of company stock worth $1,490,148. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $88.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $663.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

