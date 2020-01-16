Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:INSE) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.52). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $26.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.67 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 515,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 432,956 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Inspired Entertainment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 24,257 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,483. Inspired Entertainment has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

