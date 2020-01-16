Analysts Anticipate Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Announce $0.06 EPS

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jiayin Group an industry rank of 101 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiayin Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jiayin Group stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. Jiayin Group has a 12-month low of $4.77 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $289.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $71.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

