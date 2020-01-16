Analysts Anticipate ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $7.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on THMO. ValuEngine raised shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:THMO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.81. 31,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,582. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.02. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.49.

ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . (NASDAQ:THMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $4.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . had a negative return on equity of 87.88% and a negative net margin of 89.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc . will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ThermoGenesisHoldingsInc .

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for cell-based therapies in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development and Device. It offers AutoXpress System, an automated system for the isolation, collection and storage of hematopoietic stem cell concentrates derived from cord blood and peripheral blood; Point-of CareXpress System for the rapid, automated processing of autologous peripheral blood or bone marrow aspirate derived stem cells; CAR-TXpress System that addresses the critical unmet need for chemistry, manufacturing and controls improvement of the emerging CAR-T therapies for cancer patients; BioArchive Cryopreservation System, an automated, robotic, liquid nitrogen controlled-rate-freezing and cryogenic storage system for stem cell samples and clinical products; and manual disposables.

