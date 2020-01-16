Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

IMGN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,747. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $740.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $27,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

