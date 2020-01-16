Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). ImmunoGen posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

IMGN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,475,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,033,747. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a market cap of $740.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $27,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1,702.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth $52,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit