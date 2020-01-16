Analysts Expect LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post $0.01 EPS

Shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LRAD an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of brokerages have commented on GNSS. ValuEngine lowered LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.
Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LRAD (GNSS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LRAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LRAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.