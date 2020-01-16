Analysts Expect LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Post $0.01 EPS

Shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.01 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given LRAD an industry rank of 173 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNSS. ValuEngine lowered LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet raised LRAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

GNSS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.40. 40,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 0.27. LRAD has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $4.24.

