Analysts Expect Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Systemax an industry rank of 225 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYX. TheStreet raised shares of Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,057,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,675 shares of company stock worth $1,191,875. Insiders own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Systemax by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Systemax during the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Systemax by 674.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 34,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Systemax by 203.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Systemax by 12.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. 56,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,209. The company has a market cap of $930.77 million, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Systemax has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $26.57.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. Systemax had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 33.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Systemax will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

