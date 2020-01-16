Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BioScrip (BIOS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BioScrip (NASDAQ: BIOS):
- 1/10/2020 – BioScrip was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 1/6/2020 – BioScrip is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2020 – BioScrip was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/1/2020 – BioScrip was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/13/2019 – BioScrip was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/5/2019 – BioScrip was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/18/2019 – BioScrip was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Option Care Health exited the third quarter with in-line loss but revenues ahead of the consensus mark. We are optimistic about the company’s huge integration-related synergy benefits. Management stated that it is expected to generate revenues exceeding $2.6 billion. The merger is expected to result in an optimized capital structure and enhance the financial strength and flexibility. The company’s consistent growth in the Infusion services business and the diverse measures adopted by management to drive growth bolsters our confidence in the stock. In the last six months, Option Care Health has consistently outperformed the industry it belongs to. On the flip side, regulatory restrictions, reimbursement cuts and a competitive landscape are a few of the factors affecting revenue growth of the legacy BioScrip over the recent past.”
BIOS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.10. 1,261,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28. BioScrip Inc has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $4.18.
BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The company had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioScrip Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.
