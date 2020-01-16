Analysts Set $12.00 Target Price for Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI)

Shares of Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $12.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Zynex an industry rank of 111 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Zynex alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ZYXI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of ZYXI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.58. 196,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,564. Zynex has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynex (ZYXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.