Analysts Set Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Target Price at $22.08

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.30 to $24.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pampa Energia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Pampa Energia by 24.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pampa Energia by 803.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pampa Energia in the second quarter valued at about $2,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PAM opened at $13.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pampa Energia has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $966.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.46.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $3.69. Pampa Energia had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.65 million. On average, research analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

