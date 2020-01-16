Analysts Set SThree Plc (LON:STHR) Target Price at GBX 381.67

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 381.67 ($5.02).

STHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of SThree from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 425 ($5.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of STHR stock opened at GBX 343 ($4.51) on Monday. SThree has a one year low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a one year high of GBX 346.10 ($4.55). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 341.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 297.23. The company has a market capitalization of $451.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

In other SThree news, insider Mark Dorman acquired 4,150 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.71) per share, for a total transaction of £11,703 ($15,394.63).

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

