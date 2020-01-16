Analysts Set Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Target Price at $6.50

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Viewray in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on Viewray and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of VRAY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,881,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,666. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Viewray has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $9.76.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 75.41% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Viewray will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Viewray by 4,390.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Viewray during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Viewray during the third quarter worth $39,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Viewray during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Viewray during the third quarter worth $86,000.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

