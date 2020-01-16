Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Short Interest Update

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, a drop of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 9,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.06.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $1,434,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 243,455 shares of company stock worth $12,637,344 in the last 90 days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 349.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,370,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,004,000 after buying an additional 5,731,817 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,110,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,613 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,659,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Anaplan by 2,460.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,053,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,708,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

PLAN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.28. 15,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,712. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $52.34. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $60.36.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $89.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.