ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Shares Up 3%

Shares of ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) shot up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.75, 1,559 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ANSELL LTD/S in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75.

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

