APIS Trading 24.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One APIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. In the last seven days, APIS has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. APIS has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $233,165.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000573 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000873 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,064,323,180 tokens. APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform . APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official

Buying and Selling APIS

APIS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

