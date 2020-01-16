APR Coin (APR) Price Hits $0.0041 on Major Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $44,314.00 and $100.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,848,178 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

