Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Trading 5.4% Higher

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.24 and last traded at $42.46, 106,992 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average session volume of 86,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.88) by $0.59. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel anticancer compounds that reactivate the tumor suppressor protein, p53. The company's lead drug candidate APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

