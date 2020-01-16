ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) to announce sales of $15.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.71 billion and the highest is $15.78 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $18.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $70.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.81 billion to $71.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $64.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.28 billion to $65.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.24). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MT. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Societe Generale lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Commerzbank lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 536.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $16.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,790,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,319. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.91. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.47.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through five segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

