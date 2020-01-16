ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ARKEMA/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of ARKEMA/S stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $96.77. 1,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.39. ARKEMA/S has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $108.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that ARKEMA/S will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

