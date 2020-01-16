Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 9.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.2% in the second quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 227,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $48,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,297.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ENLC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.85. 9,258,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,449,961. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.32.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. EnLink Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENLC shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut EnLink Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.