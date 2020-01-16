Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,780 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 78,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 88,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,992,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,826,000 after purchasing an additional 847,810 shares during the period. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the second quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 420,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 33,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $29.02. 4,221,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,509,383. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

