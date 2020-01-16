Arlington Partners LLC Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $286.14. 2,799,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.82 and its 200 day moving average is $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $212.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

