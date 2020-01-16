Arlington Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 50,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 62,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $13.58. 10,393,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,347,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.