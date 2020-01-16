Arlington Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,100 Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 951.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesis Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of Genesis Energy stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.53. The company had a trading volume of 401,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,882. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.81 million. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -2,750.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 19,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $377,941.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,058.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Jastrow II acquired 30,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $569,848.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,848.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

