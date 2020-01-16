Arlington Partners LLC Takes Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at $5,228,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 1,805.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 192,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 182,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 356.8% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 46,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 36,215 shares during the period. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $22.00 price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of OMP stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 107,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,327. The stock has a market cap of $579.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.46. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $100.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

