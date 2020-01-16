Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR) Trading Up 2.2%

Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:DWCR)’s stock price was up 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.79 and last traded at $28.79, approximately 101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.16.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.2633 dividend. This is an increase from Arrow DWA Country Rotation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th.

