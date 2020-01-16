Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $245.25

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.25 and traded as high as $282.43. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $277.20, with a volume of 145,120 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 245.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.18. The company has a market capitalization of $492.02 million and a P/E ratio of 12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72.

In other Arrow Global Group news, insider Andrew C. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.13) per share, for a total transaction of £23,800 ($31,307.55). Insiders acquired 10,121 shares of company stock valued at $2,409,893 over the last 90 days.

About Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.