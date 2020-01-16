Artfinity Price Up 15.1% Over Last 7 Days (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Artfinity has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $7.99 million worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Artfinity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000327 BTC on exchanges including CHAOEX and Coineal.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Artfinity

Artfinity is a token. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,441,158 tokens. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

