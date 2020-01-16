Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) is Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s 10th Largest Position

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE trimmed its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Arthur J Gallagher & Co accounts for approximately 3.6% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE owned about 0.05% of Arthur J Gallagher & Co worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AJG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,298,000 after buying an additional 1,397,053 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 95.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,203,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,382,000 after buying an additional 1,073,542 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 196.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,443,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,261,000 after acquiring an additional 955,840 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after acquiring an additional 787,091 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 25.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,021,000 after acquiring an additional 284,288 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

AJG traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $96.05. 618,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $91.12. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

