ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Director Anthony J. Artabane Purchases 2,500 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd (NYSE:ASA) Director Anthony J. Artabane purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,800 shares in the company, valued at $455,286. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock opened at $13.67 on Thursday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $14.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 588,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 72.8% during the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 86.7% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC now owns 23,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares during the period. 25.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. The firm employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.