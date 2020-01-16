ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Stock Price Down 0%

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.65 and last traded at $21.88, approximately 30,189 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 23,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.89.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AHKSY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96.

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products.

